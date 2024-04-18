Are 2 mid-career AFL retirements a sign Australian athletes are taking brain health more seriously?
By Alan Pearce, Professor, School of Allied Heath, Human Services & Sport, La Trobe University, La Trobe University
Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
For decades, some sports have fostered a win-at-all-costs culture, with concussion often an afterthought. But there are signs that attitude is changing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 18, 2024