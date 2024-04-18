It is industry, not government, that is getting in the way of a ‘just transition’ for oil and gas workers
By Emily Eaton, Professor, Department of Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Regina
Andrew Stevens, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Regina
Sean Tucker, Professor, Faculty of Business Administration, University of Regina
While governments are often blamed for a perceived ‘unjust transition,’ it is actually the industry itself which poses the biggest threat to the future of oil and gas workers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 18, 2024