Type 2 diabetes is not one-size-fits-all: Subtypes affect complications and treatment options

By Lili Grieco-St-Pierre, PhD Student, Biochemistry, Carleton University
Jennifer Bruin, Associate professor, Department of Biology and Institute of Biochemistry, Carleton University
Type 2 diabetes is not uniform; it’s a mosaic of conditions, each with its own characteristics. Understanding these subtypes may improve treatment plans and help people manage their condition better.The Conversation


