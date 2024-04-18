Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Trial of Vladimir Putin: Geoffrey Robertson rehearses the scenarios

By Rowan Nicholson, Senior Lecturer in Law, Flinders University
Russia’s claims of self-defence are flimsy. You only have to breathe on them to knock them over. But would it be wise to try Putin in his absence?The Conversation


