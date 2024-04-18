Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We have thousands of Modis’: the secret behind the BJP’s enduring success in India

By Sofia Ammassari, Research Fellow, Griffith University
New research examines the organisational reasons why Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has been so successful at winning elections since 2014.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
