Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civilians at Risk as Large-Scale Fighting Looms in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Destruction in a market area in El Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur state, September 1, 2023.  © 2023 AFP via Getty Images After a months-long, uneasy détente between Sudan’s two warring parties, hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering in the city of El Fasher in Darfur are in the crosshairs.    In the past few days, several villages near El Fasher appear to have been burned to the ground. People in one camp for internally displaced people have reportedly been killed by shelling and in clashes. Alarming reports of mass mobilization of fighters on both…


© Human Rights Watch -
