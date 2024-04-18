Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Snorkelling artists showcase Scotland’s diverse marine life in thought-provoking exhibition

By Chris Mackenzie, Lecturer and Programme Leader, New Media Art, University of the West of Scotland
In the vibrant ebb and flow of Glasgow’s Byres Road, a new residency of snorkelling artists shines a light on the hidden deep. Until April 24, The Alchemy Experiment, a visual arts and culture venue, is showcasing this thought-provoking exhibition that combines ocean connection with artistic creation.

In collaboration with community group Argyll Coast and Islands Hope Spot, nine artists were invited to take part in a snorkelling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
