Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friend breakups: why they can sometimes feel as bad as falling out of love

By Sonja Falck, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology, University of East London
If you’ve ever gone through a friendship breakup you aren’t alone – one study from the US found 86% of teenagers had experienced one.

Though we tend to think of bad breakups as the end of romantic relationships, losing a friend – especially one who has been close…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The chilling effects of trying to report on the Israel-Gaza war
~ Beauty giant Sephora has returned to the UK after nearly 20 years – by betting on AI and gen Z
~ Scotland is ditching its flagship 2030 climate goal – why legally binding targets really matter
~ Snorkelling artists showcase Scotland’s diverse marine life in thought-provoking exhibition
~ Russia and the Taliban: here’s why Putin wants to get closer to Afghanistan’s current rulers
~ Illmatic at 30: how Nas invented epistolary rap – and changed the hyper-masculine world of hip hop forever
~ Sky-high waiting times don’t make people trust the NHS any less – why that’s potentially bad news for Rishi Sunak
~ How India’s economy has fared under ten years of Narendra Modi
~ High and dry: Federal budget 2024 misses the mark on water-related investments
~ Why universities shouldn’t mark down international students for using non-standard English
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter