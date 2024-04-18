Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why universities shouldn’t mark down international students for using non-standard English

By Alexander Baratta, Senior lecturer in English Language, University of Manchester
Paul Vincent Smith, Lecturer in Education, Manchester Institute of Education, University of Manchester
Rui He, Lecturer in Education, Manchester Institute of Education, University of Manchester
The English language left its borders of origin in Britain long ago. It has been exported throughout the world through colonisation, travel and media.

This process has created not one English, spoken around the globe, but many Englishes. There are native speaker varieties, such as British, American or Australian English, but also multiple versions spoken by non-native speakers, such as Indian, Ghanaian and Singaporean English. In fact, the majority…The Conversation


