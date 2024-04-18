Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The legal rule that means even Hugh Grant can’t afford to take his case to trial

By Megan Shirley, Senior Lecturer in Law, Nottingham Trent University
Lawyers often tell their clients that “principles cost money”. As actor Hugh Grant’s decision to settle his privacy claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) shows, sometimes principles just cost too much.

Grant announced he had reluctantly accepted an “enormous sum of money” to settle his claim against the Murdoch-owned NGN, the publisher of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
