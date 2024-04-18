Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Plastics Treaty Should Mandate Protection of Human Rights and Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy sits on a bicycle in front of a plastic recycling facility in Adana, Turkey. © 2021 Human Rights Watch Next week in Ottawa, countries will reconvene to continue negotiations on an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. A revised draft of the treaty published by the United Nations Environment Programme on December 28, 2023, contains certain positive measures to reduce plastic production. However, it lacks the necessary provisions to protect human rights and health from the impacts of plastic pollution, especially for frontline communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The chilling effects of trying to report on the Israel-Gaza war
~ Beauty giant Sephora has returned to the UK after nearly 20 years – by betting on AI and gen Z
~ Scotland is ditching its flagship 2030 climate goal – why legally binding targets really matter
~ Snorkelling artists showcase Scotland’s diverse marine life in thought-provoking exhibition
~ Russia and the Taliban: here’s why Putin wants to get closer to Afghanistan’s current rulers
~ Illmatic at 30: how Nas invented epistolary rap – and changed the hyper-masculine world of hip hop forever
~ Friend breakups: why they can sometimes feel as bad as falling out of love
~ Sky-high waiting times don’t make people trust the NHS any less – why that’s potentially bad news for Rishi Sunak
~ How India’s economy has fared under ten years of Narendra Modi
~ High and dry: Federal budget 2024 misses the mark on water-related investments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter