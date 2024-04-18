Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia Strengthens Domestic Violence Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Taguhi shows scars on her neck and shoulder. In 2016, her former husband attacked her and her mother with an axe, killing her mother.  © 2016 Nazik Armenakyan (Daphne.am) Armenia’s parliament adopted amendments strengthening the country’s domestic violence law. The legislation was adopted last week as postwar Armenia both struggles to secure its border with neighboring Azerbaijan and deepen its relations with the European Union. Armenia’s 2017 domestic violence law was an important first step, but its accountability provisions were inadequate and protective measures…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
