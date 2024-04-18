Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Billions of cicadas are about to emerge from underground in a rare double-brood convergence

By John Cooley, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
Chris Simon, Senior Research Scientist of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Connecticut
In the wake of North America’s recent solar eclipse, another historic natural event is on the horizon. From late April through June 2024, the largest brood of 13-year cicadas, known as Brood XIX, will co-emerge with a midwestern brood of 17-year cicadas, Brood XIII.

This event will affect 17 states, from Maryland west to Iowa and south into Arkansas, Alabama and northern Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland. A co-emergence like this of two specific broods with different life cycles happens…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
