Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The tragedy of sudden unexpected infant deaths – and how bedsharing, maternal smoking and stomach sleeping all contribute

By Fern R. Hauck, Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health Sciences, University of Virginia
Rates of sudden unexpected infant deaths have not gone down significantly over the last 20 years, and in some racial groups the numbers are rising.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside Germany's Orwellian crackdown on Palestine Congress
~ Newly uncovered Helen of Troy fresco shows Pompeii’s elite were eager for ancient Greek stories about women
~ London Marathon: how visually impaired people run
~ Crucial building blocks of life on Earth can more easily form in outer space – new research
~ Hard work and happy accidents: why do so many of us prefer ‘difficult’ analogue technology?
~ How a teenager helped identify a new species of giant marine reptile
~ Cities with Black women police chiefs had less street violence during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests
~ 5 years after the Mueller report into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election on behalf of Trump: 4 essential reads
~ AI chatbots refuse to produce ‘controversial’ output − why that’s a free speech problem
~ 3 things to learn about patience − and impatience − from al-Ghazali, a medieval Islamic scholar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter