Graduation rates for low-income students lag while their student loan debt soars

By Robert Samuels, Continuing Lecturer in Writing, University of California, Santa Barbara
A recent federal study on graduation rates for American colleges and universities shows that 40% of all students did not earn a degree or credential within eight years of leaving high school. The graduation rate is even lower for low-income students.

Among students from families with income levels of US$115,000 or more, 66% who enrolled in higher education earned a bachelor’s degree or higher from 2009 through 2021. However, among students from families who made less than $35,000, 26% earned a bachelor’s…The Conversation


