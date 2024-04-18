Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change makes life harder: in South Africa it’s likely to bring heatwaves, water stress and gender-based violence

By Peter Johnston, Climate Scientist and Researcher, University of Cape Town
The University of Cape Town’s new report on the impacts of climate change in South Africa found that heatwaves and water stress will affect jobs, deepen inequality, and increase gender-based violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Inside Germany's Orwellian crackdown on Palestine Congress
~ Newly uncovered Helen of Troy fresco shows Pompeii’s elite were eager for ancient Greek stories about women
~ London Marathon: how visually impaired people run
~ Crucial building blocks of life on Earth can more easily form in outer space – new research
~ Hard work and happy accidents: why do so many of us prefer ‘difficult’ analogue technology?
~ How a teenager helped identify a new species of giant marine reptile
~ Cities with Black women police chiefs had less street violence during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests
~ 5 years after the Mueller report into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election on behalf of Trump: 4 essential reads
~ AI chatbots refuse to produce ‘controversial’ output − why that’s a free speech problem
~ 3 things to learn about patience − and impatience − from al-Ghazali, a medieval Islamic scholar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter