Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German Chancellor’s Trip to China a Wasted Opportunity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits opposite of Chinese President Xi Jinping during talks at the State Guest House in Beijing, China, April 16, 2024. © 2024 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo Germany's economy is very dependent on China, so expectations were low that Chancellor Olaf Scholz would place human rights concerns prominently on the agenda of his April 13-16 trip to China. But his apparent unwillingness to publicly say the words “human rights” was deeply disappointing. The Chinese government’s long-egregious human rights record has become dramatically…


© Human Rights Watch -
