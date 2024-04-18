Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Ethnic tensions will complicate the Albanese government’s multicultural policy reform

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The recent attacks in Sydney and the Israel-Gaza conflict have complicated the government’s plans for multicultural policy reform and heightened tensions within some communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africans tasted the fruits of freedom and then corruption snatched them away – podcast
~ Explosive Weapons’ Dire Impact on Cultural Heritage
~ Choice and control: will NDIS reforms mean people with disability don’t get to decide who they live with?
~ Could Albanese’s bet on homegrown green industries be the boost our regions deserve?
~ Asbestos in playground mulch: how to avoid a repeat of this circular economy scandal
~ Falls, fractures and self-harm: 4 charts on how kids’ injury risk changes over time and differs for boys and girls
~ Visualising the 1800s or designing wedding invitations: 6 ways you can use AI beyond generating text
~ How can we have truth-telling without the Voice? Our research shows a way forward
~ NZ education scores must improve – but another polarising ideological pivot isn’t the answer
~ What is romantasy? Our experts explain the bestselling book trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter