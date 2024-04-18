Asbestos in playground mulch: how to avoid a repeat of this circular economy scandal
By Salman Shooshtarian, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Peter S.P. Wong, Professor and Associate Dean, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Tayyab Maqsood, Associate Dean and Head of Project Management, RMIT University
Existing laws and regulations failed to prevent asbestos contamination of mulch. What’s missing is mandatory certification of recycled products so users can be sure they’ve been tested and are safe.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 18, 2024