NZ education scores must improve – but another polarising ideological pivot isn’t the answer

By Bronwyn E Wood, Associate Professor in Education, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Taylor Hughson, PhD Candidate, University of Cambridge
Key education policy decisions in the early 2000s have not produced the desired results. But broad bipartisan agreement is now needed to give children and teachers the greatest chance of success.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
