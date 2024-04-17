First evidence of ancient human occupation found in giant lava tube cave in Saudi Arabia
By Mathew Stewart, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Huw Groucutt, Lecturer in Mediterranean Prehistory, University of Malta
Michael Petraglia, Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
New research reveals signs of ancient human habitation in a vast cave beneath the Arabian desert. It may have been used as a waystation by Stone Age herders travelling from one oasis to another.
© The Conversation
