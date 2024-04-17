Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First evidence of ancient human occupation found in giant lava tube cave in Saudi Arabia

By Mathew Stewart, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Huw Groucutt, Lecturer in Mediterranean Prehistory, University of Malta
Michael Petraglia, Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
New research reveals signs of ancient human habitation in a vast cave beneath the Arabian desert. It may have been used as a waystation by Stone Age herders travelling from one oasis to another.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
