No, getting your boyfriend to peel an orange won’t prove his loyalty. Why TikTok relationship ‘tests’ are useless
By Edith Jennifer Hill, Associate Lecturer, Learning & Teaching Innovation, Flinders University
Lydia Woodyatt, Professor of Psychology, Flinders University
Have you ever wondered if your partner really loves you? Well apparently so have thousands of TikTok users, who are testing their theories for the world to see.
In the past year we’ve seen a rise in TikTok trends that purport to “test” a partner’s loyalty or the strength of a couple’s relationship. These tests vary in severity, from telling your partner you saw a cool bird and hoping they respond with equal enthusiasm, to asking…
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024