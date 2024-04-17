Alberta’s Bill 18: Who gets the most federal research funding? Danielle Smith might be surprised by what the data shows
By Ping Lam Ip, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Andrea DeKeseredy, PhD student, Sociology, University of Alberta
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith recently tabled Bill 18, the Provincial Priorities Act in the provincial legislature. If passed into law, the bill will give the Alberta government power to vet any agreements between the federal government and post-secondary institutions, and other “provincial entities.”
The proposed legislation could have a tremendous impact on whether scholars in Alberta can secure federal research funding. The bill would prohibit provincial entities like municipalities, post-secondary…
