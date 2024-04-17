Modern pentathlon is invoking a fictional Pierre de Coubertin to justify its controversial politics
By Jörg Krieger, Associate Professor for Sport and Social Science, Aarhus University
Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, Professor Emerita of Sociology and Equity Studies in Education, University of Toronto
For more than 100 years, international sport organizations have executed monopolistic power. Now, one has resurrected the founder of the modern Olympics to promote its controversial politics.
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024