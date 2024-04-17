Tolerance.ca
Sometimes I Think About Dying: finally, a film about women’s mental health without the cliches

By Tim Snelson, Associate Professor in Media History, University of East Anglia
This article contains spoilers for Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Director Rachel Lambert’s sweet and sedate film Sometimes I Think About Dying frames suicidal thoughts as a strategy for survival.

In the film, introverted office worker Fran (Daisy Ridley) takes solace in increasingly elaborate, surreal and aesthetic fantasies of her own death, including hanging from a crane, lying dead in the woods and being attacked by a python. But she isn’t seemingly suicidal. Or even depressed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
