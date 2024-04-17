Why being humble can make you a better leader
By Elsa T. Chan, Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
David Hekman, Associate Professor of Organizational Leadership, University of Colorado Boulder
When we consider how leaders get to the top, we might think of somebody like Jordan Belfort, the millionaire stock broker portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the Wolf of Wall Street. And humility is probably not the word that comes to mind.
However, Belfort’s rise was followed by a fall (he ended up in jail). For those who want to reach the top and stay there, it may be best to stay humble.
Humble leaders express their humility in three dimensions. They view themselves accurately and acknowledge…
