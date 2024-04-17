Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian federal budget 2024: Does it deliver on ‘generational fairness’ promise for Gen Z and Millennials?

By Douglas A. Stuart, Assistant Teaching Professor of Accounting, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
The federal government says it’s committed to addressing the challenges faced by younger generations, including housing affordability and the high cost of living. Does the budget deliver on its promises?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
