Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Know thyself − all too well: Why Taylor Swift’s songs are philosophy

By Jessica Flanigan, Professor of Leadership Studies and Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Law, University of Richmond
Taylor Swift isn’t just a billionaire songwriter and performer. She’s also a philosopher.

As a Swiftie and a philosopher, I’ve found that this claim surprises Swifties and philosophers alike. But once her fans learn a bit more about philosophy – and philosophers learn a bit more about Swift’s work – both groups can appreciate her songwriting in new ways.

Looking in the mirror

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Worried about housing shortages and soaring prices? Your community’s zoning laws could be part of the problem
~ Other states, like Arizona, could resurrect laws on abortion, LGBTQ+ issues and more that have been lying dormant for more than 100 years
~ ‘The former guy’ versus ‘Sleepy Joe’ – why Biden and Trump are loathe to utter each other’s name
~ Native American voices are finally factoring into energy projects – a hydropower ruling is a victory for environmental justice on tribal lands
~ Reagan’s great America shining on a hill twisted into Trump’s dark vision of Christian nationalism
~ Saturn’s ocean moon Enceladus is able to support life − my research team is working out how to detect extraterrestrial cells there
~ Fermented foods sustain both microbiomes and cultural heritage
~ Ireland at the crossroads: Can the ancient Brehon laws guide the republic away from anti-immigrant sentiment?
~ Removing PFAS from public water will cost billions and take time – here are ways to filter out some harmful ‘forever chemicals’ at home
~ Ukraine is losing the war and the west faces a stark choice: help now or face a resurgent and aggressive Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter