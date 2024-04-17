Ukraine is losing the war and the west faces a stark choice: help now or face a resurgent and aggressive Russia
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
Russia is making steady territorial gains in advance of a possible spring offensive. Without western aid Ukraine has few air defences left.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024