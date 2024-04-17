Tolerance.ca
EU enlargement: What does the future hold?

By Cesáreo Rodríguez-Aguilera de Prat, Catedrático de Ciencia Política, Universitat de Barcelona
To “widen” or to “deepen”. This has been one of the longstanding dilemmas throughout European Union (EU) history, and a perennial sticking point in the unending process of European integration.

In its time, the UK championed a wider EU, while France pushed for a deeper one. The British were heavily…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
