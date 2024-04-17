Tolerance.ca
Africa is full of bats, but their fossils are scarce – why these rare records matter

By Mariëtte Pretorius, Science Communication Officer, GENUS, University of the Witwatersrand
Africa is home to more than 20% of the world’s bat population. There are over 200 species to be found on the continent. South Africa is particularly diverse, with 72 bat species.

I am a zoologist who has studied bats for many years. Recently, while doing some reading about South Africa’s fossils, I started wondering about bat fossils. Given the continent’s incredible bat biodiversity,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
