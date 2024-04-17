Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global coral bleaching caused by global warming demands a global response

By Britta Schaffelke, Manager International Partnerships and Co-ordinator of the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), Australian Institute of Marine Science
David Wachenfeld, Research Program Director – Reef Ecology and Monitoring, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Selina Stead, CEO, Australian Institute of Marine Science, and Professor of Marine Governance and Environmental Science, Newcastle University
The first global bleaching event was in 1998 and the fourth is now under way. Until we curb the emissions driving global warming, the pressure on coral reefs will continue to increase.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ On-demand fashion gives much-needed clues on how to green notoriously wasteful industry
~ Syria: Mass death, torture and other violations against people detained in aftermath of Islamic State defeat – new report
~ The beginnings of modern science shaped how philosophers saw alien life – and how we understand it today
~ AI is making smart devices – watches, speakers, doorbells – easier to hack. Here’s how to stay safe
~ Australia’s long-sought stronger environmental laws just got indefinitely deferred. It’s back to business as usual
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent MP Dai Le on the church attack in her electorate
~ West Bank: Israel Responsible for Rising Settler Violence
~ You could help minimise harm in a public attack. Here’s what it means to be a ‘zero responder’
~ Could not getting enough sleep increase your risk of type 2 diabetes?
~ Families including someone with mental illness can experience deep despair. They need support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter