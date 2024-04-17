Global coral bleaching caused by global warming demands a global response
By Britta Schaffelke, Manager International Partnerships and Co-ordinator of the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network (GCRMN), Australian Institute of Marine Science
David Wachenfeld, Research Program Director – Reef Ecology and Monitoring, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Selina Stead, CEO, Australian Institute of Marine Science, and Professor of Marine Governance and Environmental Science, Newcastle University
The first global bleaching event was in 1998 and the fourth is now under way. Until we curb the emissions driving global warming, the pressure on coral reefs will continue to increase.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024