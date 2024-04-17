Australia’s long-sought stronger environmental laws just got indefinitely deferred. It’s back to business as usual
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer, Public Sector Management, UNSW Sydney
Yung En Chee, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Science, The University of Melbourne
An end to extinctions. An environmental cop on the beat. Labor promised a great deal on the environment. But yesterday, they backed away from the main challenge.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 17, 2024