Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Independent MP Dai Le on the church attack in her electorate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in a church in Wakeley on Monday has left many in shock. Dai Le, whose electorate features the church where the incident happened discusses her community's reaction.The Conversation





