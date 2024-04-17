Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

You could help minimise harm in a public attack. Here’s what it means to be a ‘zero responder’

By Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility, Public Safety & Disaster Risk, UNSW Sydney
The “zero responders” – bystanders who proactively assist – play a pivotal role in the immediate response to crisis. They can be key players in preventing, reporting and containing a violent incident.The Conversation


