Could not getting enough sleep increase your risk of type 2 diabetes?
By Giuliana Murfet, Casual Academic, Faculty of Health, University of Technology Sydney
ShanShan Lin, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, University of Technology Sydney
There are a range of reasons why short sleep might be associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, as a recent study showed. But sleeping too long has also been linked to the condition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024