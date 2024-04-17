Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

West Bank: Israel Responsible for Rising Settler Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family packs up their belongings in Khirbet Zanuta, in the southern West Bank, on October 30, 2023. Attacks by settlers, in some cases accompanied by soldiers, forced all the residents to leave. © 2023 Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Jerusalem) – The Israeli military either took part in or did not protect Palestinians from violent settler attacks in the West Bank that have displaced people from 20 communities and have entirely uprooted at least 7 communities since October 7, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Israeli settlers have assaulted, tortured,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
