Why Australia’s Olympic funding changes might widen the gap between rich and poor sports
By John Cairney, Head of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
Richard Baka, Honorary Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University, London, Canada; Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Research Centre, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Tracy Taylor, Adjunct professor, Victoria University
A new Olympic funding strategy aims to boost the finances of smaller Australian sports like table tennis – but will it actually work?
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024