Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden is cancelling millions of student debts – here’s what to expect from Albanese

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
A few simple changes to Australia’s system of student loans would smooth increases in the amounts owing and make it easier to get home loans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN leaders call for more action to end racism and discrimination
~ Higher density living is changing the way neighbouring works in Canada
~ Choice and control: the NDIS was designed to give participants choice, but mandatory registration could threaten this
~ Is a 24-hour Home and Away channel the answer to subscription fatigue?
~ Light pollution affects coastal ecosystems too – this underwater ‘canary’ is warning of the impacts
~ Monumental folly and needless greed: how nature is suffering the consequences of climate change
~ How ideology is darkening the future of renewables in Alberta
~ Websites deceive users by deliberately hiding the extent of data collection and sharing
~ Generative AI model shows fake news has a greater influence on elections when released at a steady pace without interruption
~ Venezuela: Persecution builds relentlessly for civil society and dissidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter