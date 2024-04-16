Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How ideology is darkening the future of renewables in Alberta

By Ian Urquhart, Professor Emeritus, Political Science, University of Alberta
A fossil fuel ideology transcends political lines and inhibits effective action on the green transition. Alberta is a clear example.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN leaders call for more action to end racism and discrimination
~ Higher density living is changing the way neighbouring works in Canada
~ Choice and control: the NDIS was designed to give participants choice, but mandatory registration could threaten this
~ Biden is cancelling millions of student debts – here’s what to expect from Albanese
~ Is a 24-hour Home and Away channel the answer to subscription fatigue?
~ Light pollution affects coastal ecosystems too – this underwater ‘canary’ is warning of the impacts
~ Monumental folly and needless greed: how nature is suffering the consequences of climate change
~ Websites deceive users by deliberately hiding the extent of data collection and sharing
~ Generative AI model shows fake news has a greater influence on elections when released at a steady pace without interruption
~ Venezuela: Persecution builds relentlessly for civil society and dissidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter