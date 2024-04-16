Websites deceive users by deliberately hiding the extent of data collection and sharing
By Raymond A. Patterson, Professor, Area Chair, Business Technology Management, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Ashkan Eshghi, Houlden Fellow, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Hooman Hidaji, Assistant Professor of Business Technology Management, University of Calgary
Ram Gopal, Professor of Information Systems Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Existing regulations do not go far enough in protecting people’s information from being collected and shared when they visit websites.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024