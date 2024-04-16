Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: Persecution builds relentlessly for civil society and dissidents

By Amnesty International
“In Venezuela, Maduro’s government has started the year with an alarming intensification of the policy of repression that it uses to try to curtail civic space, critical voices and political opposition,” said Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, in response to an escalating number of arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders and opposition activists, […] The post Venezuela: Persecution builds relentlessly for civil society and dissidents appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
