Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hoarding can start in childhood – here’s why early intervention is so crucial for all age groups

By Victoria Ruby-Granger, Lecturer in Psychology, De Montfort University
A lot of people think of hoarding as something extreme – a home crammed to the ceiling with possessions. But it tends to start gradually, and research has found it can begin in adolescence or even childhood.

The information people have about it often comes from documentaries about severe cases, focusing on overflowing piles of possessions. But this narrow view of what hoarding is means people often don’t get help until the behaviour is devastating their lives.

Psychologists still


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
