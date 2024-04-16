Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reveals why he has a raspy voice – spasmodic dysphonia explained

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Anyone following the US presidential race may have noticed independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a particularly harsh-sounding voice. The cause is a neurological condition called spasmodic dysphonia.

Spasmodic dysphonia, also known as laryngeal dysphonia, often results in a shaky, tight or strained-sounding voice. It does not affect other functions of the vocal cords, such as laughing, crying or shouting.

It affects about one in every 50,000The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why I must write about Amarah Lalitte, a little girl brutally murdered in Trinidad
~ AfrikElles: Togolese media outlet putting African women at the center of its editorial line
~ A decade after the kidnapping of the Chibok girls in Nigeria, what has the #BringBackOurGirls movement achieved?
~ What’s next for Turkey after local elections put Erdoğan on notice
~ How a little-known clergyman studying worms by candlelight in the 1700s inspired Charles Darwin – but didn’t get the credit he deserved
~ Hoarding can start in childhood – here’s why early intervention is so crucial for all age groups
~ AI has the power to revolutionise lending, but at a cost to people with lower credit scores
~ Mounting tension and instability in the western Balkans is playing into Russia’s hands
~ Japan: the yen plunges to 34-year low despite interest rate hike
~ Back to Black: new biopic only bolsters the Amy Winehouse ‘trainwreck’ narrative carved out by noughties tabloid media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter