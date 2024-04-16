Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Stop the bill “On transparency of foreign influence” that threatens civil society

By Amnesty International
Responding to news that the Georgian Parliament made the first steps to approve the contentious bill “On transparency of foreign influence,” which is similar to last year’s widely contested and ultimately withdrawn “foreign agents” bill, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said:   “We urgently call on the Georgian authorities […] The post Georgia: Stop the bill “On transparency of foreign influence” that threatens civil society  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


