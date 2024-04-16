Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curb Your Enthusiasm bows out after 24 years – or does it?

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Curb Your Enthusiasm, the show that revelled in awkward social encounters and misanthropy, came to an end on April 7 2024. Over its 12 seasons and 120 episodes, the show became a cult classic, leaving a lasting legacy on television comedy. Debuting in 2000, just over two years after the end of Seinfeld, we had a new groundbreaking sitcom from one of its creators.

The show’s popularity was attested to by the number of stars who wanted to appear in it including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What lies behind the ‘golden opportunities’ of Malaysian Star media group's new tie with its mainland Chinese partner
~ “Urban form” and the housing crisis: Can streets and buildings make a neighbourhood more affordable?
~ The secret world of earthworms: meet the tiger worm and the nightcrawler
~ Venezuela: why Maduro is ramping up his attack on free speech
~ Not all young trans people want medical intervention – what is social transitioning, and how should schools handle it?
~ Man who caught virus from a monkey in a critical condition – B virus explained
~ The US is losing access to its bases in Niger − here’s why that’s a big deal
~ Foundations are using so many confusing words that few people can figure out what they’re doing
~ Exploding stars send out powerful bursts of energy − I’m leading a citizen scientist project to classify and learn about these bright flashes
~ Drugs that aren’t antibiotics can also kill bacteria − new method pinpoints how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter