Human Rights Observatory

Not all young trans people want medical intervention – what is social transitioning, and how should schools handle it?

By EJ-Francis Caris-Hamer, PhD student of LGBT+ and Education at The University of Essex, Department of Sociology and Criminology, University of Essex
A review into gender identity services for young people has said under-18s are being let down by the NHS. The final report of the Cass review describes a lack of long-term data and “remarkably weak” evidence on the effects of medical interventions in gender care.

However, medical transitioning, through hormone therapy or surgery, is only one route for transgender and gender non-conforming people of any age to explore their identity. Many will “socially transition” before or instead of medically…The Conversation


