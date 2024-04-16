Foundations are using so many confusing words that few people can figure out what they’re doing
By Aaron Zeiler, Director of Partner Strategies - Center for Public Interest Communications, University of Florida
Ann Searight Christiano, Director, Center for Public Interest Communications, University of Florida
The United States has the largest philanthropic sector in the world. Foundations and similar grantmakers have US$1.5 trillion in assets and disburse more than $100 billion annually to everything from hospitals and museums to making communities more walkable and improving care at the end of life.
Many foundations task in-house and outside communications experts with helping the public learn about their grantmaking and its impact. And yet polling indicates that
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 16, 2024