Human Rights Observatory

Development finance: how it works, where it goes, why it’s needed

By Abdul Latif Alhassan, Professor of Development Finance & Insurance, University of Cape Town
Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Development finance is the invisible glue that connects public and private financing for projects that have social, economic and environmental outcomes. These include improved infrastructure, better waste management and sanitation, financial inclusion, clean energy and sustainable agriculture.

The goal of development finance is to create positive social, economic or environmental outcomes through investments made by financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies and pension funds in addition to contributions made by development finance institutions, multilateral…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
