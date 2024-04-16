Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is the Sydney church stabbing an act of terrorism, but the Bondi tragedy isn’t?

By Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Sydney has seen two stabbing incidents within days of each other. Grim comparisons are inevitable, but what makes them different?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democratizing elections: The Supreme Court of India’s landmark verdict on Electoral Bonds
~ After a second knife attack in Sydney, how can parents talk to their kids and help them feel safe?
~ A timer can shorten your shower even when you have no incentive to save water – new study
~ Rihanna’s religious imagery is a protest against feminine ideals of respectability and decency
~ Water theft laws and penalties in the Murray-Darling Basin are a dog’s breakfast. Here’s how we can fix them
~ Italy: Imminent court decision on Iuventa crew in final preliminary hearing
~ How are India’s new-age influencers shaping the electoral game?
~ Pharmacists should be able to dispense nicotine vapes without a prescription. Here’s why
~ How the Lehrmann v Channel 10 defamation case shone an unflattering light on commercial news gathering
~ Masses of scalloped hammerheads have returned to one of Australia’s busiest beaches. But we don’t need to panic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter